Raifah M. Kabbani, 57, a professor in Pace University’s department of chemistry and physical sciences, died on Aug. 27 from metastatic cancer.
Born in Beirut, Lebanon, Kabbani earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from American University of Beirut. She moved to New York City in 1976 to attend Fordham University, where she earned a Ph.D. in chemistry in 1981.
Joining New York City’s Pace University in 1988, she taught general, analytical, and inorganic chemistry and served as assistant department chair. Her research focused on boron clusters and on structure analysis of flavones and flavanones. She was a member of ACS, joining in 1979.
Kabbani is survived by her mother, Rasha; and five brothers, Badr, Mohamad, Emad, Omar, and Fouad.
