Thai Epichlorohydrin Project Changing Hands

Vinythai, a Thai producer of chlorine and polyvinyl chloride, will pay about $11 million to take over a Solvay project in Thailand intended to produce 100,000 metric tons per year of epichlorohydrin, an epoxy raw material, from glycerin rather than petrochemical feedstocks. When Solvay first announced the project in 2006, it projected the plant would open in 2009. Vinythai, which is half owned by Solvay, now says the project will open early in 2012 at a cost of $240 million.
