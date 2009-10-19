Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Bayer Ending Shorter Hours, BASF Results Improve

by Alexander H. Tullo
October 19, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 42
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Hambrecht
[+]Enlarge
Credit: BASF
Credit: BASF

Developments at Germany's two largest chemical makers indicate that the worst the economy has to offer is probably behind them. Bayer MaterialScience is ending its program of reduced working hours at its German sites in November because of an improvement in orders. In an agreement worked out with Bayer management at the end of January, Bayer production workers had taken a reduction of 6.7% of their hours and pay over an initial nine-month period. The move was meant to save money as the economy hit rock bottom while avoiding more severe short-time working measures allowed under German law. Instead of extending the program, Bayer will end it and return 4,100 German employees to their normal workweek of 37.5 hours. Meanwhile, BASF posted preliminary sales for the third quarter of 2009 of $19.1 billion, a 2.4% increase versus the second quarter. Earnings before taxes and special items of $1.9 billion marked a 9.5% jump versus the previous quarter. BASF Chairman JÜrgen Hambrecht says, "The mood is slightly brighter, and we are climbing out of the trough."

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Outlook weakens for European chemical industry
Dow, BASF earnings surge in the second quarter
Dow post strong fourth quarter

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE