Biotech Hub Planned For U.K.

Public, private, and nonprofit entities have committed $60 million to develop a biotechnology science park at GlaxoSmithKline's Stevenage, England, research site. The consortium hopes to attract early-stage firms employing as many as 1,500 scientists to the development. Contributors, including U.K. government agencies and funding charity Wellcome Trust, expect to create a campus where scientists will have shared access to specialist skills, equipment, and expertise. GSK will contribute land, facilities, and $17 million to the effort. Wellcome Trust will provide $9 million, with the balance coming from the government.
