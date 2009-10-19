Clariant To Cut 800 More Jobs

As part of its ongoing restructuring efforts, Swiss specialty chemical company Clariant says it will reduce its workforce by 800 positions in 2009 and early 2010. The reductions are in addition to 1,850 job cuts already announced earlier this year. About half of the layoffs will be at European facilities. By the end of the year, Clariant will employ fewer than 18,000 workers, compared with roughly 20,000 at the end of 2008.
