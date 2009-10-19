Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Huge CO2 Storage Potential In China

by Jessie Jiang
October 19, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 42
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

U .S. and Chinese researchers have found that China has enough underground geologic storage capacity to hold more than 100 years’ worth of the nation’s anticipated carbon dioxide output. A five-year study by Pacific Northwest National Laboratory and the Chinese Academy of Sciences' Institute of Rock & Soil Mechanics found most potential CO2 storage sites are in deep saline formations, and 90% of existing large CO2-generating power plants and industrial facilities are located within 100 miles of these formations. China is highly dependent on coal and fossil fuels and releases amounts of CO2 similar to those emitted by the U.S. Currently, the report says, China has 1,620 large stationary CO2 emissions sources, generating 3.8 billion metric tons of CO2 per year, surpassing the U.S. stationary source emissions by more than 1 billion tons per year. Seventy percent of these Chinese facilities are electric utilities, followed by cement kilns, steel mills, refineries, chemical plants, and other industrial sources. The study found some 2,300 billion metric tons of CO2 storage potential available in China.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

CO2 Emissions From Power Sector Rising
U.S. Energy Use, Production Grow
Researchers Say Methane Leaks Are Underestimated

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE