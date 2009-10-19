Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Ibuprofen Goes With The Flow

Continuous-flow synthesis shows the way to safer, cheaper, and more efficient production of common painkiller

by Bethany Halford
October 19, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 42
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Using a three-step continuous-flow process, chemists at Florida State University have prepared the popular nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug ibuprofen (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed., DOI: 10.1002/anie.200903055). Such continuous-flow syntheses could lead to safer, cheaper, and more efficient pharmaceutical production, according to D. Tyler McQuade and Andrew R. Bogdan, who spearheaded the work. Their synthesis makes use of a simplified microreactor—a device in which reactions are carried out in microchannels or narrow-bore tubing. The system gives chemists precise control over heat transfer and mixing and also eliminates the need to purify any intermediates. To make ibuprofen, McQuade and Bogdan’s team had to design a reaction sequence in which all excess reagents and by-products were compatible with downstream reactions. Their scheme begins with a Friedel-Crafts acylation of isobutylbenzene, followed by a 1,2-aryl migration, and concludes with a saponification. With less than 500 cm of tubing and five syringe pumps, the chemists were able to produce crude ibuprofen at a rate of 9 mg/minute. They note that a continuous, high-throughput synthesis of the drug could be easily achieved by adding parallel reactors or by lengthening the channels combined with alternative pumping mechanisms.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE