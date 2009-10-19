Advertisement

ACS News

Journal Of Chemical Education Joins ACS Publications

ACS News: Premiere journal for chemical education to become available on the ACS Publications website.

by Linda Wang
October 19, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 42
Starting with the January 2010 issue, the Journal of Chemical Education (JCE) will be available on the ACS Journals website (pubs.acs.org) through a new copublishing agreement between the ACS Publications Division and the ACS Division of Chemical Education, which has published JCE since 1924.

JCE is the premiere journal for chemical education. It covers topics including secondary education and graduate-level research in chemical education.

"JCE editorial staff can now turn the major part of its efforts to what we do best—delivering the best and newest views of teaching chemistry to all levels of learners," says Diane Bunce, chair of the board of publications for JCE. "We can devote more time to delivering the best in chemistry concepts, classroom demonstrations, laboratory experiments, thoughtful and creative discussion on areas of interest, such as assessment and accountability; and research into the learning and teaching of chemistry."

ACS Publications views this partnership as an opportunity to help round out its offerings, says Susan King, senior vice president of the ACS Publications Division. "This complements our existing journals," she says. "Now we have a broader continuum of content, from education to hard-cutting research in academia and industry."

The partnership allows JCE to tap into the resources of the Publications Division. "The services and infrastructure available via ACS Journals provides JCE with an ability to update and modernize to state-of-the-art systems for submission, editorial workflow, and production," says JCE Editor-in-Chief Norbert J. Pienta, a professor of chemistry and director of the Center for Teaching at the University of Iowa.

Darla Henderson, senior acquisitions editor for the Publications Division, says that in addition to the ease and speed of submission, authors should also notice a decrease in review time. This will happen as the manuscript submission and review process becomes entirely electronic, the current state of all other ACS Publications journals.

Articles from JCE will be linked to and from other articles from other ACS Publications journals as well. "Both the integration of content and increased discoverability are two things I think members will really benefit from," King says.

In addition, JCE will benefit from other features and functionalities of the ACS Publications website, such as rotating images on the journal's homepage that link to related content and improved search capabilities.

Subscribers to JCE will continue receiving both print and online versions. According to King, the print version will remain unchanged, except for some enhancements to the logo and cover design. Archives of JCE articles dating back to 1924 will also be on the new ACS Web Editions platform.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

