Merck, Lonza Buy Indian Companies

Germany's Merck will buy the lab products maker Bangalore Genei from India's Sanmar Group. Based in the southern city of Bangalore where it employs 100 people and had sales of $4.5 million last year, Genei makes products used in proteomic and genomic research. Separately, Lonza acquired Bangalore-based Simbiosys Biowares India. An outsourcing company with 40 employees, Simbiosys Biowares specializes in preclinical services and cell and molecular biology. Lonza says it bought Simbiosys to strengthen its cell-biology capabilities.
