Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Newcomer Enters Patent Measuring

R&D: Dow, BASF back new method for assessing impact

by Michael McCoy
October 19, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 42
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

A new company, PatentSight, is entering the growing business of assessing patents to measure the effectiveness of corporate R&D. Its Patent Asset Index is being backed by BASF and Dow Chemical, the world’s two largest chemical companies.

The index was created by Holger Ernst, a professor at Germany’s Otto Beisheim School of Management. Ernst and a colleague have launched PatentSight to market the approach, which assesses metrics such as number of patents filed, citations to patents, and global patent coverage.

Dow and BASF say it’s time for a new way of analyzing patents. “The nature of R&D has changed significantly in the past decade; however, the methods for analyzing the performance of R&D organizations have not changed,” says William F. Banholzer, Dow’s chief technology officer.

Support from BASF and Dow is not surprising, perhaps, given that BASF leads PatentSight’s overall Patent Asset Index and Dow leads in Technology Relevance, a measure of how often patents are cited in other patents.

In fact, the Patent Board, a competitor, ranks DuPont as the leader in overall patent strength in its report on the chemical industry. BASF comes in at number two, and Dow at number three.

Scott Oldach, president of the Patent Board, says the main difference between the two indexes is that his tracks U.S. patent filings whereas PatentSight’s tracks global filings. He acknowledges that the new firm has added an interesting new function—the Patent Board itself is in the process of globalizing—but he cautions that inaccuracies can arise if disparate patent systems aren’t carefully harmonized.

U.S. patents’ enforceability makes them a good yardstick for measuring corporate innovation, notes P. Michael Walker, DuPont’s chief intellectual property counsel, who speaks highly of the Patent Board. Walker credits such analysis for raising the value of patents in the eyes of the investment community.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

BASF’s R&D Spending Rises
Defiant Dow Rejects Call To Break Up
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Patent Leaders

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE