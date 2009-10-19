Progenics Takes Back Rights From Wyeth

Progenics Pharmaceuticals has regained worldwide rights to Relistor (methylnaltrexone bromide), the only approved treatment for opioid-induced constipation, from Wyeth. To end a 2005 agreement, Wyeth will pay Progenics $10 million and will continue to manufacture and sell Relistor during a transition period concluding at the end of 2010. "Regaining the rights to Relistor is an important step toward our goal of becoming a commercial organization," Progenics CEO Paul J. Maddon says. Progenics is now developing an oral form of the drug. Others working on developing treatments for opioid-induced constipation include AstraZeneca, Nektar, and Adolor (C&EN, Sept. 28, page 36).
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter