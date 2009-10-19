Qafco Plans will Boost Urea, Ammonia

Qatar Fertilizer Co. (Qafco) plans to expand its fertilizer complex in Qatar at a cost of $610 million. To be built by Italy's Saipem and South Korea's Hyundai, the Qafco-6 project will add a urea plant with annual capacity of 1.3 million metric tons. Saipem and Hyundai are currently building the Qafco-5 project, which adds urea and ammonia plants. Upon completion of all the projects, by third-quarter 2012, Qafco will have capacity for 3.8 million metric tons of ammonia and 5.6 million metric tons of urea. Qafco is owned 75% by Industries Qatar and 25% by the Norwegian fertilizer maker Yara International.
