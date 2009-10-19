Tosoh Is Expanding Specialty Elastomer

Tosoh is boosting capacity for chlorosulfonated polyethylene at its complex in Yamaguchi, Japan. Expected to cost about $34 million, the project will raise Tosoh's annual capacity for the elastomer to 8,500 metric tons by August 2010. Tosoh says the expansion is in response to a decision by DuPont, the world's largest producer of chlorosulfonated polyethylene, to close its Beaumont, Texas, plant this year (C&EN, Sept. 21, page 21). Tosoh says its new production line "is expected to fill the gap left by that withdrawal."
