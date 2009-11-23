Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

ACS, RSC Collaborate On Symposium

by Linda R. Raber
November 23, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 47
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

The ACS Northeastern Section (NESACS) and the U.S. Section of the Royal Society of Chemistry sponsored the inaugural "Bench to Pilot Plant" symposium late last month in Cambridge, Mass. The event was attended by 170 scientists from across New England and included an exhibition that attracted 16 vendors.

"For several years now the medicinal chemistry population of NESACS has held a one-day symposium in the spring. It seemed a logical extension to begin a complementary fall symposium focused on process R&D chemistry," says Donald Walker, chair of the symposium's organizing committee.

Merck & Co. chemist R. P. (Skip) Volante opened the technical component of the symposium with a talk titled "Innovation as the Driver of Green Chemistry Advances in the Pharmaceutical Industry." He focused on a key step in a large-scale synthesis and showed how it is possible, using an enzymatic reaction, to improve reaction yield and dramatically reduce process cost in an environmentally friendly way.

Dean Toste of the University of California, Berkeley, presented his work, titled "Gold(I) Catalysts for Organic Synthesis." His presentation focused on the synthetic versatility of various Au(I) catalysts for synthesis of diverse structural motifs, their use in asymmetric reactions, and research directed toward the use of immobilized Au(I) catalysts in flow cells for large-scale synthesis.

Robert Norrie of AMRI in Albany, N.Y., delivered the talk "Adventures in Scale-Up—Case Studies and Lessons Learned." Norrie illustrated some process R&D chemistry dos and don'ts in his presentation, which featured scale-up results for a new nucleoside drug.

After lunch, Joel M. Hawkins of Pfizer in Groton, Conn., presented a lecture titled "Case Studies of Heterocyclic Chemistry Highlighting Flow Chemistry and Reaction Profiling." His presentation focused on the utility and power of continuous-flow systems and their value in helping control production costs and save space.

Sheila G. Magil of BioProcess Technology Consultants, in Acton, Mass., provided an overview of the many challenges and opportunities associated with developing biological products in her talk, titled "From Clone to Clinic: Developing a Biotechnology Product."

The final talk of the day was by Karl Hansen of Amgen in Cambridge, Mass., and was titled "Process Research & Development: Searching for the Ultimate Synthesis." His presentation walked the audience through a process R&D quest to improve the synthesis for a new drug.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Merck & Co. hosts 2024 Pharma Leaders Conference
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Herman Skolnik Award to Patrick Walters
Merck team wins 2021 Peter J. Dunn Award

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE