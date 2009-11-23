Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Detergent Dependably Busts Up Aggregates In Drug Screens

Evidence that drugmakers can’t predict false positive hits reemphasizes the helpfulness of detergents

by Carmen Drahl
November 23, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 47
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Chemical library compounds that clump together to form aggregates can plague high-throughput drug screens. And as if that weren’t enough, a study suggests they do so unpredictably (J. Med. Chem., DOI: 10.1021/jm901070c). The work reemphasizes the importance of using detergents to weed out the aggregators, which bind to targets in unproductive ways. Aggregators and other false positives are a drain on drugmakers’ resources, which prompted a team led by Anton Simeonov of the NIH Chemical Genomics Center and Brian K. Shoichet of the University of California, San Francisco, to analyze false positives from a screen for inhibitors of cruzain, a cysteine protease. It’s known that many types of false positives are context dependent, but it remains tempting to simply blacklist even potentially important molecules that are persistent aggregators, the researchers note. Their results suggest that making a permanent list is hard to do because different types of compounds are nearly equally prone to aggregation. However, the team was able to eliminate most spurious hits due to aggregation in its nearly 200,000 compound screen by adding a detergent such as Triton X-100 to prevent clumping.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE