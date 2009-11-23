Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Foreign Relations

U.S., China pledge to cooperate on greenhouse gas mitigation

by Jeff Johnson
November 23, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 47
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

President Barack Obama and Chinese President Hu Jintao have pledged to work together to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions. The agreement falls short of fixed greenhouse gas reductions or providing a schedule, but the presidents stated their willingness to work together in preparation for next month’s United Nations climate summit in Copenhagen.

In a joint statement in Beijing last week, they also announced a package of clean energy R&D initiatives and underscored the need to increase financial support for poor nations that are the most vulnerable to climate change.

According to the agreement, the nations together will provide at least  $150 million over five years to fund a jointly operated clean energy research center to be based in each country. They will also conduct collaborative research to encourage clean-coal technologies, electric vehicles, renewable energy, shale-gas exploration, and new energy-efficiency technologies. And they will create a program to encourage cooperation between U.S. and Chinese companies.

Despite the joint statement’s lack of specifics, Frances Beinecke, president of the Natural Resources Defense Council and an advocate for strong climate-change cuts, noted in a blog, “The fact that President Obama and President Hu Jintao met together to talk about climate change—a problem neither nation officially acknowledged just a few years ago—represents a huge leap down the path toward confronting this crisis.”

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE