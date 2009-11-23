GSK Licenses Nabi's Nicotine Vaccine

GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals and Nabi Biopharmaceuticals have signed an agreement that gives the GSK vaccines unit an exclusive option to in-license NicVAX, Nabi’s experimental vaccine in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of nicotine addiction and the prevention of smoking relapse. GSK will also have development rights for other nicotine vaccines using Nabi’s intellectual property. GSK will pay Nabi $40 million up front, and Nabi is eligible for royalties and up to $500 million in milestone payments.
