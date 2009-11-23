Honeywell To Build UOP Lab In India

Honeywell will spend $34 million to build a 400,000-sq-ft technology center at an existing Honeywell site in Gurgaon, India. The center will primarily house pilot plants for demonstrating refining and petrochemical process technology developed by Honeywell’s UOP subsidiary. It will also include labs that serve other Honeywell Specialty Materials businesses such as fluorine products and nylon materials. Honeywell expects the new center to employ 100 people within the next five years.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter