Olin Invests In Railcars For Bleach

Olin is developing a fleet of railcars designed to carry industrial bleach. The company says it expects to have a fleet of 100 such railcars in service by the end of the year and more than 300 of them by the end of 2010. “This step will be good for our customers, our company, and the environment,” says John McIntosh, president of Olin’s chlor-alkali division. Bleach is gaining favor over chlorine gas in some applications because it is less dangerous to ship. Clorox recently said it would stop making household bleach from chlorine and instead dilute industrial-strength bleach (C&EN, Nov. 9, page 12).
