Put Green Chemistry On The Map

The 14th Annual Green Chemistry & Engineering Conference (www.gcande.org) returns to downtown Washington, D.C., on June 21–23, 2010. Its theme will be "Innovation & Application."
For the chance to win a free conference registration, and to help create a map of the green chemistry community, please add yourself to the Green Chemistry Google Map by Dec. 15. To enter the contest, visit greenchem.uoregon.edu/Pages/MapDisplay.php, select the "Instructions" link located at the top of the map page, and add your information.
The University of Oregon and the ACS Green Chemistry Institute are sponsoring this contest to increase the number of people and organizations listed on the Green Chemistry Google Map. The map's purpose is to connect local and regional practitioners of green chemistry in education, industry, government, and organizations to strengthen the green chemistry community and provide contacts for resources for regional projects and outreach activities.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter