Suntech To Build Its First U.S. Plant

Chinese solar firm Suntech will build its first U.S. plant near Phoenix. The plant will have an initial capacity of 30 MW worth of solar modules per year and will be on-line in the third quarter of 2010. The company says it was attracted by the proximity to Arizona State University and the state’s prosolar policies, including its renewable energy standard. Suntech says the move will save on shipping and time of delivery to the U.S. market. The facility will employ 75 workers at launch and would add staff as the market grows. U.S. solar makers have been under pressure from cheap Chinese competition.
