ZeaChem Constructing Cellulosic Biorefinery

Biofuel start-up ZeaChem has begun construction of a 250,000-gal-per-year cellulosic ethanol plant to test technology for a larger, commercial-scale biorefinery it is planning. ZeaChem is working with industrial R&D firm Hazen Research to construct the facility. The first process unit to be built is a front-end fermentation unit, which will hold specialized acetogen bacteria that produce no CO2 during fermentation. ZeaChem plans to move the completed units to a site in Boardman, Ore.
