BASF To Shutter Paper Coatings Sites

BASF plans to close down production of styrene- butadiene latex (SBR) paper coating binders at three sites by mid-2010 because of industry overcapacity. The shutdowns in Guturribay, Spain; Kaipiainen, Finland; and Ribécourt, France, represent 40% of BASF’s European SBR capacity of 775,000 metric tons per year, and will lead to the loss of 40 jobs. The firm says it plans to consolidate production at three remaining plants in Hamina, Finland; Ludwigshafen, Germany; and Pischelsdorf, Austria.
