BioethanolHeat Transfer

In his letter to C&EN, Robert Cassidy was correct to assert that many manufacturing facilities have excess steam condensate (C&EN, Sept. 21, page 4). However, most of these streams will have had that excess enthalpy either returned as preheated boiler feedwater or recovered for other process uses.
I suspect that any waste heat will be extremely low grade. It follows, therefore, that the temperature driving force available for bioethanol distillation will be low, and therefore the necessary equipment for heat transfer uneconomically large.
Ken Rollins
Blue Bell, Pa.
