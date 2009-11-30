Carbon Nanotubes Coat Ship Hull

Incorporated in two-part epoxy mastic resin coatings, Bayer says its carbon nanotubes make a ship-hull coating so hard and smooth, it glides through the water, reducing flow resistance and saving fuel. Now undergoing testing on a liquefied gas tanker, the Berge Arzew, the nanotubecontaining coatings may help extend cleaning cycles needed to remove organic growth that fouls ship bottoms, according to Bayer.
