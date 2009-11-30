Clariant To Cut 570 Jobs

Specialty chemical maker Clariant will cut 570 jobs as part of the next phase of its production optimization strategy. Including the recent announcement and two earlier rounds of layoffs this year, Clariant plans to shrink its workforce by approximately 3,220 positions. The company is weighing the closure of sites in Huningue, France; Pontypridd, Wales; Cuernavaca, Mexico; Onsan, South Korea; and parts of plants in Gendorf and Frankfurt, Germany. Clariant says it plans to make additional cuts through 2010.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter