ConocoPhillips Team Honored For Industrial Innovation

The 2009 Southwest Regional ACS Industrial Innovation Award goes to Tushar V. Choudhary, Stephen Parrott, and Byron Johnson of ConocoPhillips for developing and implementing an advanced hydrotreater model for optimized production of clean fuels. The project involved the development of a robust kinetic model of the complex reaction chemistry occurring in heavy gas oil hydrotreating units with a goal of optimizing performance of these units. The optimization model has been used successfully at multiple refinery units.
Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to Linda Wang at l_wang@acs.org.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter