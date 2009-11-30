DNDi Taps Pfizer Compound Library

Pfizer and the Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative are joining to advance the development of cures for human African trypanosomiasis, visceral leishmaniasis, and Chagas disease, which afflict people in the developing world. Under the agreement, scientists in institutions affiliated with DNDi will test at least 150,000 compounds in Pfizer’s library of novel chemical entities against the parasites that cause the three diseases. According to DNDi, Pfizer’s compound library has never been explored for treatments for these diseases.
