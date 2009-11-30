Danish Plant To Fuel Climate Talks

Biomass treatment specialist Inbicon has opened a second-generation ethanol plant in Kalundborg, Denmark, that will provide ethanol to fuel the cars of VIPs who will be attending the Global Climate Summit in Copenhagen on Dec. 7–18. The Inbicon facility uses Genencor’s Accellerase enzymes and waste heat from a DONG Energy coal-fired power plant to break down straw and convert it to fuel. At full capacity, the facility will produce 1.5 million gal of ethanol a year.
