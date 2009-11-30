Dias And Wallace Honored For Research, Teaching

H . V. Rasika Dias, a professor of inorganic and organometallic chemistry at the University of Texas, Arlington, is the recipient of the 2009 ACS Dallas-Fort Worth Section's Wilfred T. Doherty Award, which is given annually to a chemist or chemical engineer from the Dallas-Fort Worth area who has made significant achievements in research, teaching, and service.
Dias studies catalysis, novel antimicrobial agents, and stabilization of reactive, hitherto unstable molecules. His group made the first structurally characterized gold-ethylene complex.
The award consists of a $1,500 honorarium and an engraved plaque.
Claudia Wallace, chemistry teacher and science department chair at Creekview High School, in Carrollton, is the recipient of the section's $1,000 Werner Schulz Award honoring outstanding local high school chemistry teachers.
Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to Linda Wang at l_wang@acs.org.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter