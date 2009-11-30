ISP Launches Drug Solubility Effort

International Specialty Products has launched a push into drug solubility improvement with new labs and a technology alliance. ISP says it is expanding its R&D facilities in Hyderabad, India, to create a center of excellence focused on the use of polymers, disintegrants, and cyclodextrin chemistry to improve drug solubility. The firm is also forming an alliance with Coperion, a German materials handling company, to advance hot-melt extrusion, a new technique for creating solid drug dosage forms.
