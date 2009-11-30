Jongyoon Han Wins Young Innovator Award

Jongyoon Han, an associate professor in the department of biological engineering at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, is the recipient of the 2009 Analytical Chemistry Young Innovator Award, sponsored by Analytical Chemistry and the Chemical & Biological Microsystems Society. The $2,500 award recognizes individuals who have demonstrated exceptional technical advancement and innovation in the field of micro- or nanofluidics in their early careers.
Han's research focuses on applying micro/nanofabrication techniques to biological problems, more specifically proteomic sample preparation and detection. His other interests include nanofluidic transport behaviors, molecular sieving, and electrokinetics.
