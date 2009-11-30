Novartis Licenses Incyte Therapies

Novartis has entered a licensing agreement giving it U.S. rights to drug discovery firm Incyte’s JAK inhibitor INCB18424, a treatment for the blood disease myelofibrosis in Phase III trials. It will also gain worldwide rights to Incyte’s early-stage cMET inhibitor INCB28060, a therapy targeting tumor invasion and drug resistance in certain cancers. Novartis will pay Incyte $150 million up front, an initial milestone payment of $60 million, and up to $1 billion in additional milestone payments
