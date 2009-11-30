Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

A Pathogen’s Biochemical Mesh

Systems Biology: Study reveals that mycoplasma pneumoniae does more with less

by Sarah Everts
November 30, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 48
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Science
Protein-making ribosomes (yellow), RNA polymerases (purple), and the protein-folding complex GroEL (red) are found in the main body of M. pneumoniae, away from a rodlike portion of the cell used for infection.
Credit: Science
Protein-making ribosomes (yellow), RNA polymerases (purple), and the protein-folding complex GroEL (red) are found in the main body of M. pneumoniae, away from a rodlike portion of the cell used for infection.

An extensive systems biology evaluation of the pathogen Mycoplasma pneumoniae reveals that the bacterium has more sophisticated biochemical circuits than expected of an organism with so few genes. The comprehensive proteomic, transcriptomic, and metabolomic analysis of the pneumonia-causing bacterium sets a new standard for systems biologists seeking to understand the underpinnings of a biological cell. It also provides new information that could help design drugs against the pathogen.

In three back-to-back Science papers (2009, 326, 1235, 1263, and 1268), scientists reveal that M. pneumoniae has “features of transcription controls and protein organization that are much more subtle and intricate than were previously considered possible in bacteria and, in many ways, appear similar to mechanisms in eukaryotes,” Howard Ochman and Rahul Raghavan of the University of Arizona, Tucson, write in an associated commentary.

The bacterium’s sophistication came as a “big surprise,” says Anne-Claude Gavin, a biochemist at the European Molecular Biology Laboratory (EMBL), in Heidelberg, Germany, who led one of the studies, because M. pneumoniae has an especially small genome. With less than 700 genes, its genome is far smaller than that of Escherichia coli, which has about 4,000 genes, typical for most bacteria. The fact that M. pneumoniae achieves such complexity from such a stripped-down genome may make it a new model organism, she adds.

Gavin collaborated with a huge team of researchers, including Luis Serrano at the Catalan Institute for Advanced Research & Study and Peer Bork at EMBL, to obtain a snapshot of protein localization in M. pneumoniae. Using a combination of X-ray crystallography, tomography, and electron diffraction, the team found that proteins such as the ribosome are partitioned away from a rodlike area of the cell essential for infection, even though the bacterium does not possess organelles typically used for segregation. The team also discovered that M. pneumoniae is particularly good at multitasking, possessing many enzymes that can perform a multitude of reactions, leaving “few redundancies” that are often observed in higher organisms, Ochman adds.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Software predicts protein interactions
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Delving into bacterial gene-expression machinery
Study doubles number of experimentally detected proteins

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE