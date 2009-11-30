Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

Proton Smasher Back On-Line

by Sarah Everts
November 30, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 48
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: CERN
Credit: CERN

Protons at the European Laboratory for Particle Physics’ Large Hadron Collider (LHC) made their first collisions on Nov. 23, after the world’s most expensive and potentially most powerful particle accelerator went off-line in September 2008 just days after its launch. Costing nearly $10 billion, the accelerator is an international endeavor that includes scientists from across Europe, the U.S., India, and Japan. The U.S. has contributed $531 million to the project in cash and in-kind contributions, says James Strait, a member of the U.S. team at Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory. Located just outside Geneva, LHC’s 17-mile-long circular track is designed to collide protons at 7 trillion eV, in the hopes of finding the elusive Higgs boson and learning about the early moments of our universe. The first measured collisions were from protons injected at relatively lower energy—450 billion eV—as engineers adjusted beam lines. Real experiments at higher energies are planned in the next weeks.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Literal tons of helium
UK ready to overhaul its synchrotron
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Detection of gravitational waves wins 2017 Nobel Prize in Physics

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE