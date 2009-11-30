Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Reliance Bids For LyondellBasell

Megamerger: Sale would make Indian conglomerate one of top five chemical companies worldwide

by Alexander H. Tullo
November 30, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 48
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Ambani
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Alex Tullo/C&EN
Credit: Alex Tullo/C&EN

India’s Reliance Industries has submitted an offer to buy a controlling interest in the bankrupt petrochemical firm LyondellBasell Industries.

Buying Lyondell would instantly make Reliance one of the top five chemical companies in the world. Lyondell had 2008 sales of more than $50 billion, and Reliance had $29 billion in its most recent fiscal year.

Lyondell is one of the world’s largest makers of polyolefins. Reliance, the world’s largest polyester producer, also makes polypropylene and other petrochemicals. Other Reliance businesses include oil and gas exploration, refining, and retail stores.

In its statement, the Indian conglomerate cautioned that the bid—for up to $12 billion, according to published reports—is preliminary.

In a report on the possible deal, Ivan Palacios, a Singapore-based analyst for the bond-rating agency Moody’s, noted that Reliance has about $4.2 billion in cash and liquid investment on its balance sheet, plus $8 billion in its own stock. “These could provide the company with significant resources to fund a potential deal,” he wrote.

Lyondell is taking the offer in stride. The company says it is focusing on the bankruptcy process, which began in January when it filed for Chapter 11 under the weight of its huge debt and a bad economy.

Under Lyondell’s reorganization plan, filed in September, some creditors will get equity in a new company, which eventually could be listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Lyondell is owned by New York City-based holding company Access Industries and Germany’s ProChemie Holding.

Others have made overtures for Lyondell, says David Harpole, a spokesman for the firm. “There are a number of parties that are interested in the company,” he says. “The Reliance offer is one more in that group.”

This isn’t the first time that Reliance has eyed a big purchase. At a 2004 press conference, Chairman Mu­kesh Ambani said he was interested in buying Basell from then-owners BASF and Shell Chemicals. Media reports swirled in 2007 about a global petrochemical joint venture with Dow Chemical. And Reliance was reportedly interested in GE Plastics, which was later sold to Saudi Basic Industries Co.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

ADNOC drops Braskem bid
ADNOC reportedly makes bid for Covestro
Nova is not for sale, owner says

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE