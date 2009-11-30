Thousands File Claims Against Chemtura

About 14,200 claims were filed as of the end of October against specialty chemical firm Chemtura, which has been in bankruptcy reorganization since March. More than 10,000 are litigation claims including tort, environmental, and contract claims. Many are duplicative, overlapping, or unallowable as a matter of law, asserts Chemtura in and Securities & Exchange Commission filing. Chemtura’s next step is to verify legitimate claims and propose its plan of reorganization.
