Vietnam Project Moves Along

Thailand’s Siam Cement has signed an agreement with Qatar Petroleum to build a $4 billion petrochemical complex on Long Son Island, in southern Vietnam. Vietnamese partners Petrovietnam and Vinachem will hold a 29% stake in the facility; Siam, Qatar, and an international trading firm will hold the remaining 71%. The complex will have an ethylene steam cracker with 1.4 million metric tons of olefins capacity. Output will include polypropylene, polyethylene, chlorine, ethylene dichloride, and vinyl chloride.
