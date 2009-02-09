Advertisement

Environment

ACS Public Affairs Honored

by Linda R. Raber
February 9, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 6
THE ACS Office of Public Affairs is the winner of three prestigious national awards in a competition sponsored by Association TRENDS, a national newspaper for associations.

ACS is receiving a gold medal in the podcast category for its "Global Challenges/Chemistry Solutions" series. Second place goes to the Mensa Educational & Research Foundation, and third place, to the Association for Laboratory Automation.

ACS is getting another gold medal in the press kit category. Second place goes to the American Association of Orthodontists, and third place, to the American College of Cardiology. In the annual report category, ACS's 2007 Annual Report shares the silver medal with Associated Builders & Contractors. The Society for Neuroscience gets the gold medal, and third place goes to the American Bankruptcy Institute.

The Global Challenges/Chemistry Solutions series consists of 12 podcasts and websites on daunting global problems and how new discoveries from the labs of chemists and other scientists offer solutions. The topics include coping with climate change, combating disease, providing safe food, developing new fuels, preserving the environment, ensuring personal safety and national security, and promoting public health.

Subscribe at iTunes or listen and access other resources at the ACS website www.acs.org/globalchallenges. To access the ACS 2007 Annual Report, go to www.acs.org/annualreport. A wide range of organizations submitted more than 300 entries for the contest, according to Association TRENDS, which will honor winners at a ceremony this year.

