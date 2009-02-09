Abstracts For Green Chemistry Conference

FEB. 13 is the deadline for receipt of abstracts for the 13th Annual Green Chemistry & Engineering Conference, which will be held on June 23–25 at the University of Maryland. Submit abstracts, register, and make housing reservations at the meeting's website, www.gcande.org.
Conference presenters and attendees have a choice of seven different tracks, all developed around the "Grand Challenges" identified by the National Academies in the 2006 report "Sustainability in the Chemical Industry: Grand Challenges & Research Needs." These topics are "Transforming Green Chemistry & Engineering," "Lifecycle Analysis & Green Metrics," "Toxicology: Environmental Fate & Effects," "Renewable Energy Fuels & Feedstocks," "Process Design & Optimization," "Greenhouse Gas Management & Prevention," and "Integrative Education in Green Chemistry & Engineering."
In addition to reports on progress toward meeting the challenges, other highlights of this year's conference include two keynote speakers: Len Sauers, vice president of global sustainability at Procter & Gamble, and Jean-Michel Cousteau, founder and president of the Ocean Futures Society and executive vice president of the Cousteau Society.
