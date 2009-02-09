Airline Adopts Corn-Based Deicer

Deicing fluid maker Kilfrost is incorporating 1,3-propanediol made via fermentation at DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products' plant in Loudon, Tenn., into a new line of aircraft deicers. Flybe, the largest regional airline in Europe, will be the first to use the new product. "Not only does it have serious green credentials, but it outperforms all existing propylene glycol deicers," says Kilfrost CEO Gary Lydiate of the new deicer.
