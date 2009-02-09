BASF Will Maintain R&D Spending ...

Despite the financial crisis, BASF says it is maintaining its investment in R&D. The German chemical giant has about 8,600 employees in R&D around the world. For 2009, the company plans to spend roughly $1.8 billion on R&D, the same as in the previous three years, according to Andreas Kreimeyer, board director responsible for research. The figure includes more than $400 million to move new developments to market. One result of fuel-cell R&D investment, BASF says, is a planned $12 million plant in Somerset, N.J., for high-temperature membrane electrode units.
