Canada Will Regulate Eight Chemicals ...

As part of its ongoing efforts to screen thousands of chemicals in commerce for health and environmental effects, Canada is proposing to regulate eight chemicals. Two government agencies, Environment Canada and Health Canada, say long-term exposure to octamethylcyclotetrasiloxane (D4) and decamethylcyclopentasiloxane (D5), used in shampoos and cleaners, is potentially toxic to aquatic organisms. The Canadian government is planning to limit the quantity or concentration of these chemicals in products. The Silicones Environmental, Health & Safety Council of North America, an industry group, says the small amounts of these siloxanes released do not cause harm. Canada is also proposing to require industry to reduce emissions of isoprene, which is used in rubber manufacturing; to prevent accidental releases of the fuel antioxidant 2,4,6-tri-tert-butylphenol; and to notify the government about future uses of epichlorohydrin, thiourea, C.I. Pigment Red 104, or C.I. Pigment Yellow 34. More information is available at chemicalsubstanceschimiques.gc.ca/en/index.html.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter