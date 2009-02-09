Cutting Universities' Costs

IN THIS ECONOMIC crisis, everyone, including universities, is going to have to tighten their belts (C&EN, Dec. 15, 2008, page 3). Maybe the presidents and others will have to take pay cuts, and students will have to pay more. There is no bottomless pit of money, and the sooner universities understand that and react in the proper fashion, the better off we will all be. Standing on the corner with their hands out for more money without addressing their internal cost issues is no longer acceptable.
John Kokoszka
Atlanta
