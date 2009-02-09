DSM, Arsenal Drop Benzoic Acid

DSM says it won't sell its special products business to Arsenal Capital Partners as previously announced. The business, with annual sales of about $150 million, makes benzoic acid and derivatives at a plant in the Netherlands. The sale to Arsenal was announced in March 2008, but a subsequent ruling by the European Commission required Arsenal to sell a benzoic acid plant in Estonia operated by its Velsicol Chemical subsidiary. DSM says the requirement "led to the conclusion that the intended sale is no longer feasible.
