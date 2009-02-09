Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Dow Responds To Rohm And Haas

Minus K-Dow joint venture, acquisition would spell financial peril, firm maintains

by Alexander H. Tullo
February 9, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Dow Chemical has responded to Rohm and Haas's lawsuit over its failure to complete the purchase of the company for $18.8 billion. It argues that the combined company would struggle for survival now that its K-Dow joint venture with Petrochemical Industries Co. of Kuwait has fallen through.

At the core of Dow's argument, filed with the Delaware Court of Chancery, is the $13 billion bridge loan Dow secured to facilitate the deal. Rohm and Haas maintains that this loan, plus $4 billion in financing from Berkshire Hathaway and others, is well above what Dow needs to complete the acquisition.

Dow counters that the loan, which needs to be repaid by April 2010, was never intended to be the primary financing for the merger. "Rather, the bulk of the bridge loan was put in place as a short-term backstop in the event that the Rohm and Haas closing occurred before the K-Dow joint venture closed," Dow's lawyers write. The K-Dow deal, which would have brought Dow $9 billion pretax, fell apart in late December, days before its anticipated completion.

And Dow says the bridge loan would put the combined company at risk. Standard & Poor's and Moody's have signaled they would lower Dow's credit rating should the deal proceed. This downgrade, Dow argues, would trigger a covenant requiring Dow to maintain a certain ratio of debt to profits. Given the current economic climate, default would be likely, Dow says.

Rohm and Haas contends that Dow can improve its financial profile. It says Dow should virtually eliminate its dividend, which the company has dutifully paid out since 1912. It also says Dow should sell off businesses after the merger is completed and pursue more financing options.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Huntsman And Banks Settle
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Dow, Rohm And Haas Settle
Dow/Rohm And Haas Update

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE