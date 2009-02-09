DuPont Sues An Aramid Competitor

DuPont has filed a suit in U.S. federal court against South Korea's Kolon Industries, charging it with theft of Kevlar-brand para-aramid fiber trade secrets and confidential information. The fibers are used to make bulletproof clothing for police and soldiers. According to the suit, Kolon "hired and attempted to hire former DuPont employees for the express purpose of obtaining DuPont's Kevlar fiber trade secrets." DuPont is seeking an order prohibiting Kolon from contacting current and former DuPont employees, the return of all alleged stolen information, and unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.
