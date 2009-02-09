Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Federal Budget A No-Show

Obama Administration delays release of fiscal 2010 federal spending package

by Susan R. Morrissey
February 9, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Dreamstime
The Obama Administration's first budget will be late by about two months.
Credit: Dreamstime
The Obama Administration's first budget will be late by about two months.

THE DETAILED presidential request for the fiscal 2010 federal budget will be delayed at least two months to allow President Barack Obama to make adjustments to agency requests.

By law, the President must submit his proposed budget for the next fiscal year to Congress on the first Monday in February. This year, however, Feb. 2 came and went with no fiscal 2010 budget in sight.

This missed deadline is not the first by a first-term President taking the executive branch reins from the opposing party. In fact, the Clinton Administration in 1993 and the Bush Administration in 2001 both released their budget requests late.

"Every new Administration has extra time to submit its first budget," says Kei Koizumi, director of the R&D Budget & Policy Program at the American Association for the Advancement of Science. He adds that "theoretically, Congress should still get the appropriations passed by Sept. 30," which is the end of the current fiscal year.

But for several years now, Congress has not been able to clear the federal budget prior to the start of the fiscal year it covers. And that is a bigger problem for agencies than the delay of next year's budget proposal, according to Koizumi.

In fact, all agencies outside of those funded by defense, homeland security, and military construction-veterans affairs spending bills, are currently operating under a congressional resolution that is continuing funding at 2008 levels. This resolution expires on March 6.

Congress was expected last week to take up an omnibus federal budget bill that would have finalized 2009 spending levels for the year. But because of Congress' focus on the stimulus package (C&EN, Feb. 2, page 8)—which further complicates the budget process by adding more uncertainty for agencies about their funding levels—action has been delayed until later this month. Details of this omnibus bill have not been released.

As for the 2010 budget, White House Office of Management & Budget Director Peter R. Orszag says that the Obama Administration will put out an overview of its budget later this month. The full detailed budget is expected this spring.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Obama, Congress Reach Budget Deal
Playing Nice On The Budget
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Looming Federal Budget Battles

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE