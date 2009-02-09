Ferro Lowers Dividend, Freezes Hiring

To conserve cash, Ferro will cut its quarterly dividend to 1 cent from 14.5 cents per share, saving the company $24 million annually. Other cost-cutting measures include a 50% reduction in capital spending in 2009, a worldwide hiring freeze, and travel restrictions. The firm says it cut 12% of its workforce in 2008, leaving it with 5,865 employees. It is considering additional job cuts and has implemented reduced workweeks in businesses in which customer orders do not support full-time operations.
