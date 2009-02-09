Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Flu Enzyme's Thieving Ways

X-ray crystal structures explain how influenza's RNA polymerase helps conquer human cells

by Carmen Drahl
February 9, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Stephen Cusack/EMBL
This RNA polymerase subunit from a seasonal flu virus is a big player in initiating infection.
Credit: Stephen Cusack/EMBL
This RNA polymerase subunit from a seasonal flu virus is a big player in initiating infection.

Structural detective work has fingered a protein thief that precipitates flu infections, an advance that could lead to new flu drugs. Influenza viruses use their RNA polymerase enzymes to steal short tags from the host's RNA. They then use those tags to commandeer the host's protein synthesis machinery for making viral proteins. However, researchers don't understand how each part of the polymerase contributes to the operation. Now, two independent teams have discovered that a portion of a polymerase subunit called PA acts as an endonuclease, which is the enzyme responsible for snipping the tags off the host's RNA. Stephen Cusack, Rob W. H. Ruigrok, and coworkers at the European Molecular Biology Laboratory and the University of Grenoble, both in France, identified the culprit when they solved the X-ray crystal structure of PA from a seasonal flu virus (Nature, DOI: 10.1038/nature07745). Zihe Rao of Tsinghua University, Yingfang Liu of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, both in Beijing, and colleagues reached the same conclusion, examining the corresponding portion of avian flu (Nature, DOI: 10.1038/nature07720).

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
How remdesivir blocks SARS-CoV-2’s polymerase
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Structure of SARS-CoV-2 RNA-dependent RNA polymerase published
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New Starting Point For Flu Drug Design

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE